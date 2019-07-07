|
|
Rochina "Rocki" DeBartolo, age 71, of Willow Springs, IL; loving mother of Nicole (Michael) O'Brien and Micheal (Erin) DeBartolo; dear grandmother of Delaney, Patrick, Quinn, and Olivia; dear sister of Geraldine (Dan) Aichinger; beloved daughter of the late Constantino and Phyllis DeBartolo. She was a long-time court reporter at Cook and Will Counties, cherished her time with family and friends, and was a savior of senior pets. Visitation 3 to 8pm Monday, July 8 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Prayers 10:30am, Tuesday, July 9 from the funeral home to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Mass 11:15am. Entombment Christ the King Mausoleum at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorial donations given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Young at Heart Rescue are appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 8, 2019