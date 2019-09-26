|
Rod D. Zuidema, age 69, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran; beloved husband of Sally Trotsky-Zuidema; devoted son of Pearl and the late David M. Zuidema; dear brother of Hank (Barbara) and Heidi (Mark) Yunker; loving son-in-law of Dolores and the late Joseph Bergen; cherished brother-in-law of Sharon (Jerry) Curran, Sandy (Paul) Komenda, Tom (the late Susan) Bergen, Tim (Eileen) Bergen and Sue (Dan) Danaher; proud dog daddy to Molly and Cassie; fond uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Disabled Patriot Fund, 17016 Pembrook Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60477, where Rod was a member of the board of directors. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info 708-429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019