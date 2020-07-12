Roderick Angus "Rory" Malone. Born January 7, 1937, the son of the late Leonard and Isadora (nee Plunkett) Malone.



He attended Culver Military Academy, Culver, IN, and was a graduate of Marmion Academy, Aurora, IL. He graduated from Loyola Medical School, Chicago IL. He proudly served two years as an officer in the Navy at the US Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA. Roderick was an anesthesiologist who was on staff at the University of Cincinnati and later retired from Good Samaritan Hospital.



Husband of Mary Margaret (nee May) Malone and the late Mary Ellen (nee McGeoghegan) Malone. Father of Beth (Tom) Schurr, Patty (Rick) Lauck, Rick (Karen) Malone, Michael (Rhonda) Malone and Jennifer (Phil) Werner. Survived by 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also survived by best friend and "brother" Patrick J. (Mary Ann) O'Connor. He was loved by all knew him. Passed on July 10, 2020 at age 83. Resident of Hyde Park.



Private committal will be held with the family. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.





