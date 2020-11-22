Rod passed away peacefully with family by his side in Pleasanton, California on October 2, 2020.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on February 23, 1945, he would later graduate with a Bachelors' degree in
Psychology from Loyola University. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Souder, in 1964.
They raised three boys in Chicago and Clinton, NJ. After college, Rod worked at Illinois Bell and
AT&T – before retiring to Fallbrook, California in 2000.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Diane O'Brien and son, Sean O'Brien. He is survived by his
other children, Liam O'Brien and Roderick O'Brien, and grandson, Griffin O'Brien. For more
information and posting memories, please go to: https://www.facebook.com/obrien.sr