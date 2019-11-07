Home

Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church
3535 Thornwood Ave
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church
3535 Thornwood Ave,
Glenview, IL
View Map
Rodney A. Faber, 84, formerly of Glenview, passed away November 1, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice Care Center. Faithful husband of 60 years to Barbara nee Wrobel; loving father to Daniel (Linda) Faber and Laura (Gary) Lazicki. Proud grandfather of Tyler, Allison, Mikayla and Alayna. He was preceded in death by his son Neal Faber, his parents Raymond M. Sr. and Collette Faber, his brothers Raymond M. Faber Jr. and Francis L. Faber, D.D.S. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 8:45 am to 9:45 am followed immediately by the funeral mass at 9:45 am at St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, 3535 Thornwood Ave, Glenview, IL 60026. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Neal Faber Memorial Garden c/o St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847.358.7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
