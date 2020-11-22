1/1
Rodney John Boswell
Rodney John Boswell, age 69, of Glenview IL. Beloved husband of Cookie nee Davos. Devoted father to Billy Boswell and Anne Margaret Boswell. Dear brother to Robin Boswell-Thomas. Loving brother-in-law to George Thodoropoulos, Kalle (Brian) Stevens. Adored uncle to Ann Marie and Mikey Stevens. Cherished friend and cousin to many. Rodney worked for JohnsByrne, and for many years at Kenny Construction. A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Rd, Glenview IL. from 4:00-7:00PM. Please be advised, there will be 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time. All attendees must wear a mask. Funeral services will be held privately at SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd, Glenview, IL. Please call 847-901-4012



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Glenview Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Glenview Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
