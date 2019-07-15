Home

Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
1101 23rd Avenue
Melrose Park, IL
Rodolfo Girardi

Rodolfo Girardi Obituary
Rodolfo Girardi passed away in his own home surrounded by his loving family July 12, 2019 at the golden age of 87. Beloved Husband of Theresa nee Marchioretto, Girardi. Loving Son of the late Italiaco Girardi and the late Luigia Marcon. Dear Brother of Selmina (Mario) Bisson, Sister Margherita, Luciano (Agnese), Raffaella (Nilo) Guarise, Ennio (Gianna), Marcello (Maria Grazia), the late Ercole (the late Giovanna), the late Anna (the late Ruggiero) Bellazzo, and the late Renato Girardi. Dear Uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews here and in Italy. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation on Tuesday, July 16 from 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162 (located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 9:00 A.M. Proceeding to Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 1101 23rd Ave., Melrose Park, IL. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. For additional info please call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Rodolfo's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019
