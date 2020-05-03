Roger A. Last, 73 of Addison, Illinois passed away on April 30. Born in Maywood, Illinois, proud graduate of Proviso East High School, he was the son of the late Walter O. and Myrtle Alice (Williams) Last. Brother of Walter J. and the late Sally J. Last, uncle to Kimberly Last. U.S. Air Force veteran, die-hard Cubs fan. Not related to COVID-19. Arrangements held privately. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.