Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Roger A. Rice Obituary
73, passed away on November 11th, 2019. Roger was born and raised in Marshall, North Carolina, served 3 years in the US Navy and then resided in Park Ridge, Illinois for 52 years. Roger's greatest love was his family: late wife Susan B. Rice, daughter Britta (Chris), sons Seth (Erin), Zachary (Sarah) and Christopher (Isabelle), nephews Erik (Lynn) and Andrew (Lisa), and grand children. Roger survived by his brother Robert (Maryann) and sister Margaret (late James). Visitation: Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge. Sunday, November 17th from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Military Funeral Honor to follow at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Freedom Service Dogs of America or Chicago Canine Rescue.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019
