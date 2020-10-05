1/1
Roger D. Hoppenrath
U.S. Marine Corps Veteran; Beloved husband of the late Eileen, nee Walsh; Loving father of Roger (late Candy), Donna (Robert) Stankus, Robert (Sheila), Steve, Richard (Donna Marie), Karen (Ben) Ocasio, David (Debbie), JoAnn (Glenn) Synoga, Mike (Sally), Jack and Tom (Lynn); Proud Pa of 21 and Great-Pa of 14; Dear brother of Ann (Jim) Mallory and the late Emily (late Richard) Mallory; Dearest brother in-law of Lorraine Mooney (late Ed), and Patricia Lambert; Fond uncle and great uncle of many; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, IL; Mass 11:00 a.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
