U.S. Marine Corps Veteran; Beloved husband of the late Eileen, nee Walsh; Loving father of Roger (late Candy), Donna (Robert) Stankus, Robert (Sheila), Steve, Richard (Donna Marie), Karen (Ben) Ocasio, David (Debbie), JoAnn (Glenn) Synoga, Mike (Sally), Jack and Tom (Lynn); Proud Pa of 21 and Great-Pa of 14; Dear brother of Ann (Jim) Mallory and the late Emily (late Richard) Mallory; Dearest brother in-law of Lorraine Mooney (late Ed), and Patricia Lambert; Fond uncle and great uncle of many; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, IL; Mass 11:00 a.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com