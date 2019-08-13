|
|
Roger DeBiase, age 75, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Emilia DeBiase, nee Lullo; fond brother of the late Margaret (the late Ben) Leonard, the late Josephine (the late Roy) Hart, and the late Sylvia (Michael Jozwiak and the late Marvin) Tazelaar; brother-in-law of Marilyn (Steven) Giusti, and brother at heart of Sam Nicosia; uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend of many. Roger was a Master Barber for over 50 years.
Visitation Thursday, August 15th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Friday, 8:15 AM from the funeral home to Visitation Catholic Church, 779 S. York St. Elmhurst. Mass 9:15 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019