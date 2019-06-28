|
|
Roger E. Doman, age 73, U.S. Army veteran 1967-1969, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1982, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born March 25, 1946 in Alton, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019