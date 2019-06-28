Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
2220 Lisson Rd
Naperville, IL
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Naperville, IL
Roger E. Doman


1946 - 2019
Roger E. Doman Obituary
Roger E. Doman, age 73, U.S. Army veteran 1967-1969, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1982, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born March 25, 1946 in Alton, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
