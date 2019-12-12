Home

Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Wake
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church
36455 N. Wilson Rd.
Ingleside, IL
Roger E. Swiss, 72, of Ingleside, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Husband of Marie (nee Laibach); dad of Nicole (Rick) Collins, Tim (Sarah), Kateri (Art) Evans, and Greg (Trisha Bruecken); gramps of Ele, Bade, Ari, and Liam; brother of Tom (Eva) and the late Ron (MaryAnn); and godfather to Donna and Greg. Visitation Sunday, December 15, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. wake service, Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, December 16, Our Lady of the Lakes-St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd., Ingleside. Burial Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Memorials to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545, 888-627-9566, MaryKnollSociety.org, appreciated. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, information 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
