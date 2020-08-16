1/
Roger Haaning
Roger Haaning. Age 77 of Prospect Heights. Formerly of Park Ridge and long time winter resident of Naples, FL. Beloved husband of Mary, nee Bove. Loving father of Michael (Karen) and Laura (Mark) Gerber. Devoted grandfather of Maggie, Michelle and Carly Haaning, Tyler, Kyle and Paige Gerber. Dear brother of Nancy (the late Art) Johnson. Visitation Tuesday, 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. A strict limit of 50 people in the building. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org, appreciated. For info. and guestbook, www.ryan-parke.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
