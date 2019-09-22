|
Roger Bradford Hull of Lake Forest, IL passed away September 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in Schenectady, NY on September 24, 1929 to Edwin Hodges Hull and Dorothy (Koch), he was a proud graduate of Yale University (class of '51) and had a successful 40 year career in international pharmaceutical marketing with GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories and Ciba-Geigy AG. Work took him and his family from Philadelphia to Chicago, Montreal, Nigeria, the Dominican Republic and Switzerland. Upon retirement from the ""corporate"" world, he established a printing business in Des Plaines, IL. He proudly served within the Des Plaines community as President of the Chamber of Commerce and as a board member for the Self Help Pantry and Frisbie Senior Center, in addition to devoting his time to various organizations and institutions including the Yale Alumni Schools Committee and Lake Forest Library. Roger enjoyed music, reading and people and in younger years, rowing and sailing. He mastered horseback riding as a proud member of the First Troop Philadelphia City Calvary where he continued a lifelong connection. He is survived by his wife Pamela (nee Kelley), his brother Ted (Kate) and his sister-in-law Jean; his daughter McE (Bobby Galbreath) and son Hodge (Karen) from his 45 year marriage to Janie Dushane who preceded him in 2001, and their children, Ailsa and Xander Galbreath, and Kaitlyn and Megan Hull; his nephews Bill (Nancy), Steve, Dave (predeceased), Chris and CB(Kendra) and his niece, Ann; and several grandnieces and nephews; Pam's children Linda (George) Kelly, Cynthia (Colt) Landreth, Vernon K. (Miah) Armour, Gordon F. (Anne) Armour and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will miss his quiet wisdom, great sense of humor, eternal optimism and his loving thoughtful care of his family. God Bless you Dad! A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:30 am at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Lake Forest, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Troop Philadelphia City Calvary in Roger Hull's memory. The website, www.firsttroop.com, provides details and contact information. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
