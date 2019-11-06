|
|
Roger J. Geske, age 83, beloved husband of Jane nee Ebeling; dearest father of Susan of Round Lake, IL, Kristin (Rev. Myron) Meyer of Lincoln NE, Karen ( Duane) Canfield of Zionsville, IN, Rev. Steven (Catherine) Geske of Wauseon, OH; loving grandfather of Emily, Joshua, Elijah Geske, Hannah Zurek, Max and Monty Meyer, Carson and Connor Canfield; dear brother of the late Florence (the late Herbert) Garling. Visitation Thursday 3:00-7:00 pm at the Lutheran Home, 800 W Oakton, Arlington Heights. Memorial Service Friday 11:00 am at the Lutheran Church of St. Luke, Itasca. Private Interment at Chapel Hill Gardens West. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lutheran Home, St. Luke or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019