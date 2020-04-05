Home

Roger J. Leyden

Roger J. Leyden Obituary
Roger J. Leyden. Beloved husband of the late Paula Pascia Leyden. Loving brother of the late Lorraine Considine. Brother in law of John Considine. Fond uncle of Coleen (Glenn) Canale and Clare Considine. Great uncle of Sara (Blake) Nicholson. Dear son of the the late Joseph and Ethel Leyden. Funeral Services are private. Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in his name to the , PAWS, or ASPCA. Info COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
