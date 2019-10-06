Home

Mary Seat of Wisdom Church
920 Granville Ave
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mary Seat of Wisdom
Park Ridge, IL
Roger James Nemetz


1930 - 2019
Roger James Nemetz Obituary
Roger James Nemetz entered into eternal life on Oct. 2, 2019. He was born on Dec. 25, 1930 to parents Stephen and Julia in Wing, ND. Roger enlisted in the Marines and served in Korea. He graduated college and continued to be active in the Marine Corps Reserve. He also met and married the love of his life, Mary Francis Quinn, and they began to raise a family in Chicago, where he also began his 37 year career with Jewel Foods Company. His four children are Ann Moll (Greg) of Barrington, IL ; Steven (Marianne)of Park Ridge, IL; Joe (Jennifer)of St. Charles, IL ; and James who resides in Palm Desert, CA. His grandchildren are Justin, Alexius, William, Erin, and Sean. He loved his family and basketball, and possessed a deep religious faith. There will be a mass on Sat., October 12th at 12:00 at Mary Seat of Wisdom in Park Ridge. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
