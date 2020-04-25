Home

1936 - 2020
Roger L. Clifford Obituary
Roger L. Clifford, 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Vernon Hills, IL. He was born March 3, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI, was formerly of Deerfield, living in Libertyville since 1968. He was a graduate of Lake Forest College and Northwestern Law School. Roger was a former attorney for Boulevard Bank & Pullman Bank both of Chicago, Cosmopolitan Bank in Des Plaines and was a member of United Methodist Church in Libertyville.

Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Barbara (nee Klauda) Clifford; son, Ernest "Ernie" (Michelle) Clifford; 3 grandchildren, Grace, Nathaniel "Nate" & Abigail "Abby" Clifford and sister, Marilyn (Charles) Hampton.

Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Due to the pandemic, a future celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or the American Diabetes Association. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2020
