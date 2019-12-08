Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of our Saviour
530 W. Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL
View Map
Roger L. Harper

Roger L. Harper, 84. Beloved husband for 38 years of Ina Marks; devoted father of Catherine M. (Martin Winslow) Harper; loving brother of the late Janice and Arthur (late Lynette) Harper; caring uncle of Kim, Dean, and Kevin. Roger was a chemist for over 25 years at Sherwin Williams Paint and a longtime political activist. Funeral service Weds, Dec. 11, 2 PM, at Church of our Saviour, 530 W. Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Chemical Society SEED Project, 800-333-9511. Arrangements entrusted to Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
