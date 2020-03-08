|
Roger L. Hosbein, 91, of Winnetka, Illinois passed away at his home on February 29, in the company of his loving family. Roger grew up in Glencoe and was the middle of three boys. He attended New Trier East High School (class of 1946), Notre Dame University (class of 1950), served in the Korean War. In 1958 he married Ann Maher, who was from Winnetka. They initially lived in Maryland, where Roger worked for the Kaiser Aluminum Company. He moved back to the Chicago area in 1962, and spent the majority of his professional career as one of the leaders of the MH Detrick Company, an internationally recognized design and engineering firm, which had been founded by his father Louis Henry Hosbein. Known by his grandchildren as "Opa" he valued connecting with them as they grew into young adults. He loved visits from them receiving letters, and always was keen to learn what they were doing. Roger was known by family and friends alike as a great conversationalist, always full of ideas and insights about the world around him, and he always made people feel welcomed and engaged when he met them. He loved to travel and see the world and worked closely with many businesses across Europe and South America during his tenure at Detrick. His talents were many but he was especially known as an accomplished artist. He brought his talent to all corners, including designing the annual official village sticker for the town of Glencoe. In retirement Roger did not slow down, focusing his time on giving back to the community through his talents in art. He volunteered at multiple organizations: these included but were not limited to Hazelden Chicago, The House of Welcome, The Kenneth Young Center and at local schools as an instructor in the Young Rembrandts program. He was a beacon of inspiration for all those he met. He maintained a wide range of friends and was passionate about politics, local communities, and reading. He touched many people and will be missed by all. He spent 91 years living on the North Shore of Chicago, and is survived by his wife of 62 years Ann Maher Hosbein, his four children Mark Hosbein (Stephanie), Jennifer Black, Laura Leverett (Allen) and Greg Hosbein (Andrea), and grandchildren including Eleanor and Bridget Black, Andrew, Michael and William Hosbein, Grace and Ellie Leverett, and Sydney and Paige Hosbein. Roger grew up in Glencoe, Illinois with his two brothers John and James, both of whom pre-deceased him. He is also predeceased by his son in law Steven Black.
A service is being tentatively planned for April. In lieu of flowers please donate to JourneyCare Home Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.
Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020