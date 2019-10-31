Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St Josaphat Catholic Church
2311 N. Southport
Chicago, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Roger Worrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Worrell

Roger L. Worrell Obituary
Roger L. Worrell age 55, passed away peacefully Oct. 27th after a sudden, brief illness surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife Deanna, daughter Maeve, son Declan, father Robert and brother Larry (Janet), nephew Bill, niece Amanda (Robert) as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and great niece and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his mother Barbara. He will be sorely missed by many. Visitation Friday, Nov. 1st from 3-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. Funeral Saturday, Nov. 2nd, Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at St Josaphat Catholic Church, 2311 N. Southport, Chicago. Private Burial Montrose Cemetery. Info: 773 588-5850 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
