Roger Lyle Prine, 80, died peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He served then retired from the U.S. Navy and worked for the Veterans Administrations Hospital in Admissions for 30 years.



Roger was stationed in Sasebo, Japan when he met and married Yoko Yamakita. They were married for 57 years and they resided in Gurnee for over 45 years. Together they raised four daughters, Romie (Chuck) Bloom, Betty Prine LaLond, Patty (Greg) Istvanek, and Teresa (Dean) Sjong. He was the proud grandfather of Tori (Jason) Mieure, Troy Bloom, Teja (Keith Carmody) Bloom, Austin and Aaron LaLond, Alyssa (Jimmy) Vinci, Joey (Evi Rondo) Istvanek, Lucas Istvanek, Meghann Krone, Dylan and Cody Sjong. He also was the loving great-grandfather of Maisy and Millie Mieure.



Roger was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Yoko, his parents, Lyle Prine and Adeline Prine Sharpe, his step-father, Clarence Sharpe, and his brother, Terry Prine. He is survived by his sister, Floy Ann (Chuck) Nikolai along with several nieces and nephews in the U.S and family in Japan.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 25 at Gurnee Community Church from 9a-10a with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Burial at Highland Memorial Park will be private. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019