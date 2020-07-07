1/1
Roger Porter Conant
1924 - 2020
Roger Porter Conant of Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, FL, passed away on July 1, 2020 at Osprey Village in Fernandina Beach. He was born February 12, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the son of Frances and Willis B. Conant. After his father died, Roger was raised with his stepsister, Betty, and his stepbrother, Hayden. He grew up in Chicago and moved to Glencoe, IL, a suburb of Chicago, early in his youth.

Roger went briefly to New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL, before completing his high school education at the Asheville School for Boys in Asheville, NC. He then went on to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, as part of the Naval ROTC program. He graduated in 1944 and immediately served in the United States Navy during WWII. His service carried him all over the South Pacific theatre.

Upon completing his service commitment in 1946, he married Elsie Jean Russell of Glencoe and together they had four sons: Douglas, Hayden, Steven and Jay. A fifth son was lost at birth. The family ultimately settled in Glencoe. While living in Glencoe, Roger founded the Laminating and Coating Corporation, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, in 1966. He served as President and General Manager of the company until his retirement at the age of 65. He loved his work, his family, and was an avid sports enthusiast. In particular, he loved playing tennis and actively played well into his 80s.

Later in his life, he was happily married to his wife, Ann Marie, for 25 years. They retired in Savannah, GA before moving to Osprey Village on Amelia Island.

He is survived by his son, Doug, and his wife, Leigh, from Chicago, IL; son Hayden, and his wife, Melissa, from Wilmette, IL; son, Steve, from Salt Lake City, UT; and son, Jay, and his wife, Lisa, of Vancouver, WA. He also delighted in learning about the exploits of all of their children: Miles Conant; Ben Conant; Tyler Conant; Sarah Conant Tonucci, her husband, Phil, and their daughter, his great-granddaughter, Nora Joyce; the late, Timothy Conant; Lindsay Conant Branham and her husband, Griffin; and Dylan Conant. He is also survived by Ann Marie's children: Barbara (Robert) Kolich, Susan (Patrick) Corser, Sally (Mike) Williams, Thomas (Julie) Ernst, George (Jill) Ernst, and Elizabeth (Peter) Nugent., as well as her 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family would like to express their deep thanks to the staff at Osprey Village, The Retreat, Angel Watch Hospice, and in particular, Jeanie Kotkoski, for their loving care and devotion to Roger in his time of need.

Private family celebrations of life will be handled in the future.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
