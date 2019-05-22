Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Falk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Scott Falk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Scott Falk Obituary
Roger Scott Falk, age 55, of Winnetka, IL, passed away suddenly on May 17th. He is the beloved husband of Kimberly Anne Falk nee Gaffney, loving father of Meredith Paige and John 'Jack' Myer Falk, and dear brother of Tamara Lynn (Walter) Dindoffer, Margaret Lizabeth Britvec, Gordon Blakley (Milaka) Falk, and Rebecca Jean (the late Steven Striker) Falk. He will be remembered as a kind uncle of many nieces and nephews and will be missed by his grandpup Socrates. Memorial Service: Friday, May 24, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611. Interment: will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Red Cross Greater Chicago, 2200 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612 or Chicago Humanities Festival, 500 North Dearborn Street #825, Chicago, IL 60654 (please include In Memory of R. Scott Falk in the memo line) Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com. or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now