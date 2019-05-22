|
|
Roger Scott Falk, age 55, of Winnetka, IL, passed away suddenly on May 17th. He is the beloved husband of Kimberly Anne Falk nee Gaffney, loving father of Meredith Paige and John 'Jack' Myer Falk, and dear brother of Tamara Lynn (Walter) Dindoffer, Margaret Lizabeth Britvec, Gordon Blakley (Milaka) Falk, and Rebecca Jean (the late Steven Striker) Falk. He will be remembered as a kind uncle of many nieces and nephews and will be missed by his grandpup Socrates. Memorial Service: Friday, May 24, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611. Interment: will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Red Cross Greater Chicago, 2200 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612 or Chicago Humanities Festival, 500 North Dearborn Street #825, Chicago, IL 60654 (please include In Memory of R. Scott Falk in the memo line) Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com. or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019