Roger Shiffman
Roger Shiffman, 67, of Highland Park, IL. Beloved husband of 46 years and best friend of Carol nee Serota. Devoted loving father of Amanda (Charles) Carol and Justin (Kendra) Shiffman. Cherished "Papa" of Emmaline, Genevieve, Lex, and Colette. His family was his world. Dear son of the late Bud and the late Florence Shiffman. Cherished brother to Geri (Michael) Erens, the late Brian (Randi) Shiffman and brother-in-law of Marla Frankel and Paul (Lori) Serota. Loving uncle. Friend to all. Roger was a leader in the toy and licensing industries. His mission in life was to make others happy; he led by example. Private Services have been held. The family would appreciate donations to The International Mesothelioma Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital, BWHGiving.org. For donation information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
September 8, 2020
Carol, I am sorry for your loss! May his memory be a comfort to you and your family! He was a great man!
Marsha Poll Kesselman
Friend
September 8, 2020
Carol, Amanda, Charles, Justin, Kendra, and family, I am so sad for your the enormous loss of your husband, father, and best friend. Roger was one the great ones! You are in my thoughts. May his memory be for a blessing. Love, Hilary
Hilary Wolfe
Friend
