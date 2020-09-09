Roger Shiffman, 67, of Highland Park, IL. Beloved husband of 46 years and best friend of Carol nee Serota. Devoted loving father of Amanda (Charles) Carol and Justin (Kendra) Shiffman. Cherished "Papa" of Emmaline, Genevieve, Lex, and Colette. His family was his world. Dear son of the late Bud and the late Florence Shiffman. Cherished brother to Geri (Michael) Erens, the late Brian (Randi) Shiffman and brother-in-law of Marla Frankel and Paul (Lori) Serota. Loving uncle. Friend to all. Roger was a leader in the toy and licensing industries. His mission in life was to make others happy; he led by example. Private Services have been held. The family would appreciate donations to The International Mesothelioma Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital, BWHGiving.org
. For donation information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com