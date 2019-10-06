|
Roger Simpson Hurd of Lake Bluff, IL died peacefully on September 4. Born January 21, 1921 in Wichita, KS. He was the son of Roger S. Hurd, Sr. and Vera Clemes Hurd. He was the husband of Lois Emery Hurd and is survived by his daughters Courtney Ann Hurd (Albuquerque, NM), Alison Hurd Tompkins (Lake Bluff) and grandson, Andrew Hart Tompkins (Chicago).
Raised in Wichita and Chicago, Roger attended The Harris School in Lakeview, Chicago. He attended Lawrenceville Academy from 1937-1941 where he was captain of the golf team. Mr. Hurd attended Stanford University and was a member of Alpha Delta Phi. He served in The Merchant Marines and graduated from the Merchant Marines Academy.
Mr. Hurd was in the brokerage business and retired from Blunt, Ellis and Loewi in 1986.
While raising his family in Northfield, Mr. Hurd, was a founding member of the church of St. James The Less and a member of the First Bishop's Committee. An avid golfer, Mr. Hurd scored six holes in one and qualified for three amateur opens. He belonged to North Shore CC in Glenview where he was club champion seven times. Roger will be most remembered as the ultimate gentleman, both on and off the golf course.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 15 at 4:30 PM at The Church of St. James The Less in Northfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Evans Scholars (www.wgaesf.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019