Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Less Episcopal Church
550 Sunset Ridge Rd
Northfield, IL 60093
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:30 PM
The Church of St. James The Less
Northfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Hurd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Simpson Hurd


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Simpson Hurd Obituary
Roger Simpson Hurd of Lake Bluff, IL died peacefully on September 4. Born January 21, 1921 in Wichita, KS. He was the son of Roger S. Hurd, Sr. and Vera Clemes Hurd. He was the husband of Lois Emery Hurd and is survived by his daughters Courtney Ann Hurd (Albuquerque, NM), Alison Hurd Tompkins (Lake Bluff) and grandson, Andrew Hart Tompkins (Chicago).

Raised in Wichita and Chicago, Roger attended The Harris School in Lakeview, Chicago. He attended Lawrenceville Academy from 1937-1941 where he was captain of the golf team. Mr. Hurd attended Stanford University and was a member of Alpha Delta Phi. He served in The Merchant Marines and graduated from the Merchant Marines Academy.

Mr. Hurd was in the brokerage business and retired from Blunt, Ellis and Loewi in 1986.

While raising his family in Northfield, Mr. Hurd, was a founding member of the church of St. James The Less and a member of the First Bishop's Committee. An avid golfer, Mr. Hurd scored six holes in one and qualified for three amateur opens. He belonged to North Shore CC in Glenview where he was club champion seven times. Roger will be most remembered as the ultimate gentleman, both on and off the golf course.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 15 at 4:30 PM at The Church of St. James The Less in Northfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Evans Scholars (www.wgaesf.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.