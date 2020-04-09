|
Roger Jenz, age 86, of Carol Stream (formerly of Lombard), died on April 5th, 2020. He passed peacefully with his family at his side. A private service is planned at Brust Funeral Home in Lombard with burial to follow at Wheaton Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Roger was the beloved husband of Marian nee Streufert; loving father of David (Judi) Jenz and Lisa (Jeff) Siblik; fun Papa to Sophie, Nick, Michael, Ella and Audrey; and cherished brother, uncle and friend to many. For more information www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020