Son of Romesh Chand Arora (deceased) and Fremie Arora Brother of Raveen Arora, M.D. and his family, wife, Margo, and children Megan, Noreen, Tyler, Sally, Christopher, Caitlan and Claire. Brother of Ritu Kapoor and her family, husband Haresh, daughter, Aparna, fiance Jeremie. He was a Professor of Cardiology at Chicago Medical School. He had a long illustrious career at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, Albert Einstein School of Medicine, New York, Cleveland Clinic, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, University Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and Chicago Medical School. He died suddenly of natural causes. He was much loved by his family, nieces, nephew, and cousins and will be dearly missed. Services will be held at Montrose Cemetery, 5400 N Pulaski, on 12/7/19 at 9am. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773.472.6300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019