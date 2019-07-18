|
|
Roland P. Wiemerslage, age 83, of River Grove, passed away July 14, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved son of the late Vivian and Harold; Cherished brother of the late Francis, the late Audrey(the late Henry)Hansen and the late Harold(Dorothy); Loving uncle of Phil(Donna), Susan Kearns, Diane(Jay)Almer and Karen Hansen(Ray Henry); Dear great uncle and friend to many. Rollie graduated from St. Sylvester Grade School, Lane Tech High School, and University of Miami. He had a long career with the IRS. He served on the River Grove Police Commission and belonged to the American Legion. Visitation Friday, July 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Prayers Saturday, 10:15 a.m. to St. Cyprian Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. For info. 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019