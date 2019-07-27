Home

Roland Richard Foernssler

Roland Richard Foernssler passed away peacefully July 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Bernadette. She was the loving father of Wayne, Jean, Alan and Jeff (Deb); cherished grandfather of Bradley (currently serving in the Navy) and Colin. Services are private. Cremation will take place at Countryside Crematory. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. For info (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 27, 2019
