Rolando R Henry, Ph.D., beloved husband of Michelle (nee Goulbourne) Henry, devoted father of Rolando (Gina) Henry II, Sean (Shonda) Henry, and Erin Henry; dear son of the late David N. Henry and the late Lilly (nee Fairclough) Henry; loving grandfather of four and dear brother of David (Gloria) H. Henry and Ricardo Henry. Rolando received his B.A. from Pacific Union College, and his M.A. from University of the Pacific. He graduated from Vanderbilt University obtaining his Ph.D. in Psychology. He completed his post-doctoral studies in Neuropsychology at UCLA. He had an illustrious career as a professor and researcher at Loma Linda University, Wayne State University and his alma mater, Vanderbilt University. He made a career change from academia to business. He was a business research analyst at Motorola as Sr. Manager and Director in various divisions. Rolando inspired so many with his passion for teaching and mentoring only matched by his love for family and friends. Contributions in memory of Rolando can be made to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.





