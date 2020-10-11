1/1
Rolando R. Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rolando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rolando R Henry, Ph.D., beloved husband of Michelle (nee Goulbourne) Henry, devoted father of Rolando (Gina) Henry II, Sean (Shonda) Henry, and Erin Henry; dear son of the late David N. Henry and the late Lilly (nee Fairclough) Henry; loving grandfather of four and dear brother of David (Gloria) H. Henry and Ricardo Henry. Rolando received his B.A. from Pacific Union College, and his M.A. from University of the Pacific. He graduated from Vanderbilt University obtaining his Ph.D. in Psychology. He completed his post-doctoral studies in Neuropsychology at UCLA. He had an illustrious career as a professor and researcher at Loma Linda University, Wayne State University and his alma mater, Vanderbilt University. He made a career change from academia to business. He was a business research analyst at Motorola as Sr. Manager and Director in various divisions. Rolando inspired so many with his passion for teaching and mentoring only matched by his love for family and friends. Contributions in memory of Rolando can be made to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved