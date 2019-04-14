Rolf Larson, 74, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at his winter residence in Naples, Florida on Monday March 11, 2019. He was born in Sweden and immigrated with his family to Chicago at age 5. Rolf graduated from Lane Tech High School in 1962. He attended Augustana College and then transferred to North Park University, graduating in 1969. Rolf's parents, Holger and Stina, opened Larson's Restaurant in Chicago in 1960. When Holger died in 1967, Rolf and Stina ran the business until selling it in 1990. Rolf then returned to school earning a Master's of Health from Governor's State University and worked for the Veterans Administration until his retirement. Rolf loved boating and was a sailboat owner and 30 year member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. As an active member of the Swedish community, he was a member of Verdandi Lodge #3 of the Independent Order of Svithoid holding both treasurer and board member positions. He was instrumental in establishing the Verdandi Scholarship at North Park University. He is preceded in death by his parents, Holger and Stina Larson, and sister and brother-in-law Maud and Dan Hall. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda, his son Jon (Jason), his daughter Britta (Lawrence), his grandson Ethan and his sister Katrina. A Life Celebration will be held for him in Chicago on Saturday, May 11 at 11:30 AM at Biagio's, 4242 N. Central Avenue. Memorial gifts in Rolf's memory can be made to: North Park University Office of Advancement 3225 W Foster Ave Box 6 Chicago, Illinois 60625. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary