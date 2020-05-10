Rollin D. Weary, Jr., veteran Chicago advertising executive, formerly of Winnetka, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home in Vero Beach, Florida on April 12, at age 96. Son of the late Rollin and Florence (Cudney) Weary, Rollin was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (nee Butler) and sister Susan (Henry) Bird. Survived by his loving brother, Ralph (Julia), Rollin was father to Rollin III (Julie), Cornelia (David) Klatt and Cyrena (Charles Lee) Sparkman, grandfather to Rollin IV and Charles (Annie) Weary, Paige (Brandon) Goodwin and Charles (Meaghan) Sparkman, and great-grandfather to William and Walter Weary, Mary and Bennett Goodwin and Charles and Davis Sparkman. The family wishes to thank Rose and Mike Parish for their years of dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian River Medical Center Foundation or Vero Beach Museum of Art. Interment will be private.



