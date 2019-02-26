Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Roman A. Stack

Roman A. Stack, age 61, retired Detective Evergreen Park Police Dept. Beloved son of the late Roman J. and Helen Stack. Loving brother of Greg Stack, Connie (Ron) Beversdorf, Kristen Tullia, Kathy (Jim Sakola) Stack and the late Art Stack. Dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Avid fisherman, outdoorsman and lover of Labradors. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM. Funeral Thursday 10:30 a.m. from Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, IL. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private. Memorials to Ducks Unlimited, Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
