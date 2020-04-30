|
|
93, the son of the late Valentine and late Stella Witkowski, loving husband of the late Theresa M. Witkowski (nee Novak), cherished father of Donna Murray, Janice (Mark) Racinowski, Deborah (Mark) Vetos and David Roman Witkowski; Dear grandfather to Joel Murray, James (Trisha) Firneno, Jacqueline Murray, George Murray, Markie Racinowski, and Jessie Racinowski; Great-grandfather to Jason "JJ" Murray and Roman Firneno.Retired City of Chicago Sewer Department and WWII Veteran.Private services will be held at Pomierski F.H. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church at a later date. INT. St. Mary Cemetery. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com (773)927-6424
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020