Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Witkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman A. Witkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roman A. Witkowski Obituary
93, the son of the late Valentine and late Stella Witkowski, loving husband of the late Theresa M. Witkowski (nee Novak), cherished father of Donna Murray, Janice (Mark) Racinowski, Deborah (Mark) Vetos and David Roman Witkowski; Dear grandfather to Joel Murray, James (Trisha) Firneno, Jacqueline Murray, George Murray, Markie Racinowski, and Jessie Racinowski; Great-grandfather to Jason "JJ" Murray and Roman Firneno.Retired City of Chicago Sewer Department and WWII Veteran.Private services will be held at Pomierski F.H. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church at a later date. INT. St. Mary Cemetery. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com (773)927-6424
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -