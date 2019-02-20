|
Roman E. "Pete" Piotrowski. Age 87. Captain US Navy-Retired, Korean War.Beloved Husband of Mary Teresa nee Kelly. Loving Father of Marc, Luke, and Dorothy (John) Bolton. Cherished Grandfather of Andrew Piotrowski, Timothy (Rebecca) Piotrowski, and William Dan. Visitation Thursday 4PM until 9PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 North Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Friday 9AM to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for a 10AM Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Chicago Society PNA and many Polish and Military organizations. Funeral info. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019