Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Roman Piotrowski
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Roman E. "Pete" Piotrowski. Age 87. Captain US Navy-Retired, Korean War.Beloved Husband of Mary Teresa nee Kelly. Loving Father of Marc, Luke, and Dorothy (John) Bolton. Cherished Grandfather of Andrew Piotrowski, Timothy (Rebecca) Piotrowski, and William Dan. Visitation Thursday 4PM until 9PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 North Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Friday 9AM to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for a 10AM Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Member of the Chicago Society PNA and many Polish and Military organizations. Funeral info. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
