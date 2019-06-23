|
Roman Roszkewycz, 74, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Olha. Loving father of Paul and the late Roman M. Dearest brother of Lesia Roszkewycz and Theresa ( Greg ) Gisler. Cherished uncle and Godfather of Juliana Gisler. Visitation Sunday (June 23'rd), 4 - 8 P.M. with a Parastas ( wake service ) 6:00 P.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Monday (June 24'th), 10:00 A.M. from Muzyka chapel to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a 10:30 A.M. funeral service. Interment: Private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019