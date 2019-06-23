Home

Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
Roman Roszkewycz
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
Roman Roszkewycz

Roman Roszkewycz Obituary
Roman Roszkewycz, 74, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Olha. Loving father of Paul and the late Roman M. Dearest brother of Lesia Roszkewycz and Theresa ( Greg ) Gisler. Cherished uncle and Godfather of Juliana Gisler. Visitation Sunday (June 23'rd), 4 - 8 P.M. with a Parastas ( wake service ) 6:00 P.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622. Funeral Monday (June 24'th), 10:00 A.M. from Muzyka chapel to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a 10:30 A.M. funeral service. Interment: Private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
