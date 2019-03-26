|
Drobick, Romana E. nee Murphy of Mokena passed away March 8. Beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Frances (Klingelschmitt) Murphy, cherished sister to Daniel (Judy) Murphy of The Villages Florida and Thomas (Truly) Murphy of Phoenix Arizona. Loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friend to many. Retired elementary school teacher. Memorial Service to be held at St. Georges Church at 6707 175th St. Tinley Park on April 5th at 10am. Memorials may be made to Misericordia Home or Kindred Hospice
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019