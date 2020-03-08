Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Romano DiBenedetto
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church

Romano DiBenedetto

Romano DiBenedetto Obituary
Romano DiBenedetto of Elmwood Park, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Tempone; loving father of Romano DiBenedetto and Rosanne Sikich; proud grandfather of Carrie and William Sikich; cherished friend of Donna Rybicki; dear brother of Domenico, Gesue, the late Felice and the late Antonio (Nino). Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
