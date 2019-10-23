Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Romeo Alcantara Dizon Sr. Obituary
Romeo Alcantara Dizon, Sr., 84, passed away on October 19, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Olga neé Confesor; his cherished children Romeo (Geraldine) Dizon and Juliet (Joseph) Munoz and his grandchildren Maximillian, Abigail, Isabelle and Vincent Dizon; Ava and Reina Munoz. He was a loving brother to his six surviving siblings. He goes to join three of his late siblings and his late parents, Maximiliano and Helen. He loved playing mahjong, watching television and listening to music of the forties; particularly Frank Sinatra. He was an avid Tribune reader and a home-cook. He held a Masters in Accounting, a diploma in Computerized Business Systems Accounting and was a Certified Public Accountant for over forty years with AT&T in Chicago. A visitation will be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago IL 60625, on October 26, 2019 from 5-9pm. The funeral service will be held that evening at 7pm. Disposition private. For more information please call 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
