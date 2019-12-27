|
|
Romlee P. Weinstein nee Philipson, age 76. Beloved wife of Dr. Allan. Loving mother of Eric (Susan Charles) and Jeffrey (Jill). Proud grandmother of Avery, Devan, Jason, and Sam. Service Sunday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org, , , , or Guitars 4 Vets, www.guitars4vets.org .Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019