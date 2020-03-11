Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map

Romona Barthel


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Romona Barthel Obituary
Romona Barthel (nee Budnik), 76, died March 5, 2020. She was born January 25, 1944 in Chicago and was a former resident of Libertyville, where she had been a member of St. Joseph Parish. Beloved wife of Richard, loving mother of Lisa (Mark) Godsel and Michael (Wendy) Barthel. Proud grandmother of Mathew (Hannah) Barthel, Emily Barthel, Brendan, Richard and Kathleen Godsel. Romona will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM March 13th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville where there will be a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.stjude.og would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel 847-362-2626, please sign the guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -