Services for Romona "Roni" Playman nee Romanyshon of Pontoon Beach, formerly of Glenview were held Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeaodws Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Following services, cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Roni was raised in Chicago and lived many years in Glenview before moving to Pontoon Beach. She will be remembered for her love of animals, especially cats. Roni is the beloved wife of the late Jeffrey Playman and Alan "Doc" Dochterman; loving mother of Audrie (Dan) Parker, Laura (Rich) Bobik, Steven (Lala) Dochterman, Stephanie (Peter) Eichler and Erin Playman; cherished grandmother of Evan Parker, Heather (Caleb) Borseth, Anna Marshall, Stephanie Dochterman, Pedro Cabrales, Kaitlynn (Tyler) Eads, Courtney (Ryan) Hoffman, Tessa and Shane; proud great grandmother of "Soon to be born" Mackenzie, Alex and Sam; dear sister of Zena (Joe) Masi. In lieu of flowers, donations made to WINGS Program, Inc. at wingsprogram.com would be appreciated. (630) 289-8054.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019