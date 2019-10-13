Home

Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission
14911 127th St.
Lemont, IL
Dr. Romualdas Kasuba

Romualdas Kasuba, Ph.D., P.E., Dr. (Hon), October 10, 2019. Age 88. United States Army Veteran. Dean Emeritus, College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL. Devoted husband of Elena Nijole Kasuba, nee Mekys. Loving father of Dr. Vida Kasuba and Dalia (Mark, CAPT. U.S.N.- Retired) Metzger. Cherished grandfather of Romas and Lukas Metzger. Relatives and friends will gather Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. for Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors to follow at the Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission, 14911 127th St., Lemont, IL. Private interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
