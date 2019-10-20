|
Ron "Lefty" Consalvo, age 83, at rest October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judith Ann (nee Butz); loving father of Joseph, Ann (Louis) Valentine, Gina Consalvo Anderson and Anthony; devoted grandfather of Grace, Matt, Angelina and John; dearest son of the late Giancarlo and Carmella Consalvo; brother of Joe, John, Robert and Richard; uncle of nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday October 24, 2019 at 9 A.M. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago to Shrine of our Lady of Pompeii Church. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 P.M. Info 773-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019