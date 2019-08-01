|
Ronald A. Bernstein, age 84, beloved husband of Reggy, happily married for 40 years; loving father of Corey and Gary (Cindy) Bernstein; cherished grandfather of Matthew and David Bernstein; devoted son of the late Esther and Nathan Bernstein; adored son-in-law of Dot and the late Claude Hardin; dear brother-in-law of Cindy (Fletcher) Powell; treasured uncle of Hardin Powell and Sallie Russell (Alex) McCall.
Ron was an entrepreneur who was proud to never have worked for anyone else…he had his own Advertising Agency and Direct Marketing company for over 40 years. Ron was considered a leading authority in the direct-selling industry, was a published author and frequent speaker at Direct Selling Association industry events.
Chapel service Friday, August 2, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. The family will receive calls of condolence on Friday, August 2, at the Drake Hotel, 140 East Walton Place, Chicago IL in The Parkside Room from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Chicago, www.pawschicago.org.
For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019