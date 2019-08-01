Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drake Hotel
140 East Walton Place
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. Bernstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald A. Bernstein Obituary
Ronald A. Bernstein, age 84, beloved husband of Reggy, happily married for 40 years; loving father of Corey and Gary (Cindy) Bernstein; cherished grandfather of Matthew and David Bernstein; devoted son of the late Esther and Nathan Bernstein; adored son-in-law of Dot and the late Claude Hardin; dear brother-in-law of Cindy (Fletcher) Powell; treasured uncle of Hardin Powell and Sallie Russell (Alex) McCall.

Ron was an entrepreneur who was proud to never have worked for anyone else…he had his own Advertising Agency and Direct Marketing company for over 40 years. Ron was considered a leading authority in the direct-selling industry, was a published author and frequent speaker at Direct Selling Association industry events.

Chapel service Friday, August 2, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. The family will receive calls of condolence on Friday, August 2, at the Drake Hotel, 140 East Walton Place, Chicago IL in The Parkside Room from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Chicago, www.pawschicago.org.

For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now