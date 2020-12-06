Ronald A. Heilig, born May 10, 1926, longtime resident of Schaumburg, passed away Monday November 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Gloria L. Heilig, three sisters, Muriel (Raymond) Rosenbaum, Deelita (Donald) Solberg and Juanita. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald was a member of the West Town Chorus, Downers Grove, since 1975. He competed in 15 international competitions, attended 25 internationals, and has a gold medal from 1987. In addition, he was awarded the West Town "Barbershopper of the Year" in 1987. Due to COVID19 a memorial will be held sometime in 2021.





