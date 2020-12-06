1/
Ronald A. Heilig
1926 - 2020
Ronald A. Heilig, born May 10, 1926, longtime resident of Schaumburg, passed away Monday November 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Gloria L. Heilig, three sisters, Muriel (Raymond) Rosenbaum, Deelita (Donald) Solberg and Juanita. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald was a member of the West Town Chorus, Downers Grove, since 1975. He competed in 15 international competitions, attended 25 internationals, and has a gold medal from 1987. In addition, he was awarded the West Town "Barbershopper of the Year" in 1987. Due to COVID19 a memorial will be held sometime in 2021.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Ron was a great neighbor. I said the first neighbor I met when I moved in was his dog, Muffin. I was uploading the car when this mop of a dog walked up. I looked up the leash and there was Ron. We were very fond of each other. I'll miss him greatly. Hugs, KK
Karen Kruse
Neighbor
