Ronald A. Kraemer, Age 47, In God's Care on November 21, 2020.
Beloved husband of Christine Kraemer (nee Donahue). Adoring father of MacKenzie, Reiley, and Emily Kraemer. Loving son of Nora and Nelson Kraemer. Dear brother of Richard (Jessica) and Robert Kraemer. Fond uncle of Kiley, Morgan, and Wesley. Beloved grandson of the late Hilda Kraemer, and the late Elaine McFadden. Devoted son-in-law of Anna (and the late Attilio) Donahue. Dear brother-in-law of John Donahue. Fond nephew of Maria and Dieter Bergmann and the late Michael Clark, and fond cousin to many. Accomplished darter and bowler who participated in leagues on the north and south sides. Avid Cubs Fan, lover of animals, and employee of UPS. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 for visitation 10:30am-11:30am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Private Interment. Memorials to benefit the Kraemer children may be made to Christine Kraemer. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com