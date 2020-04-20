Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ronald A. Landsman Obituary
Ronald A. Landsman, age 86, beloved life partner of the late Rosemary Kaplan; devoted and loving father of Rabbi Jodi (late David) Kornfeld and Stacey Landsman; adored "Grumpster" of Dr. Benjamin (Dr. Bridget Wild) Kornfeld, Emma (Jake Knapp) Kornfeld Knapp, Brianna Wolin and Ellory Wolin; proud "Great Grumpster" of Louella, Theodore, and Kirby; devoted son of the late Joseph and the late Sarah Landsman; cherished brother of the late Sidney (late Florence) Landsman and the late Faye (late Joe) Gaynor; treasured friend of many. Ron was lovingly cared for by Miriam, Silvia, Cecilia, Yulissa, and Ana. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends the graveside service and shiva is private. Contributions may be made to Beth Chaverim Humanistic Jewish Community, 1457 Wilmot Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bethchaverim.net, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org/illinois, or National Eating Disorders Association, www.nationaleatingdisorders.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020
